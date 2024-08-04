This funding was received through the Public Health Agency who commissioned the Community Development & Health Network (CDHN) to develop and deliver the Elevate programme.

Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-ordinator said: “We are so thankful to have received this Elevate programme funding and we were able to use this additional funding to continue our aim of reducing social isolation and loneliness within our farming communities across these areas.

"The funding allowed us to provide health and wellbeing workshops, Christmas lunches outings to places of interest, and various farming information sessions from October 2023 – March 2024. Without this vital funding we would not be able to support our older farmers across the province in support of their positive physical and mental wellbeing as well as being able to provide opportunities for greater independence as well as improving mood. Therefore, we are very grateful to the Elevate programme for its support.”

The Plough On project aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers. Its core purpose is to improve mental and physical wellbeing through socialisation and participation in rural heritage/farming-based activities and excursions, encouraging individuals to get and stay well – physically and emotionally. Activities include a range of educational, learning and reminiscence opportunities – events, projects and outings – encouraging older men to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage and history. Participants are involved in the design and delivery of activities, ensuring that the project develops in a way that meets their needs and interests.

Aoibeann Walsh, Head of Social Farming & Innovation commented: “Our Plough On groups meet once a month, sharing farming stories and challenges over a cup of tea, a simple but very needed experience for men that can be on their own farming for long periods of time and really appreciate getting out speaking with likeminded individuals. Not only do the groups provide a social outlet for participants, but they also become places where men can share the stresses and challenges of life, particularly as a farmer, developing a network of support and friendship.

"Many who ‘slow down’ in farming or retire are faced with additional challenges of being disengaged from the normality of farming life and networks such as marts, feed stores, auctions. We as an organisation gratefully availed of the mentoring services and training that the Elevate programme offered on addressing health inequalities and applying this to the farming community we support.”

If you would like to support the Plough On project or if you would like more information on it, please visit the Rural Support website https://www.ruralsupport.org.uk/what-we-do/support-hub/social-farming-innovation/social-connections/plough-on/ or call the office on 028 8676 0040.

Rural Support was established in 2002 and provides a range of services for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland including a support line. It also provides face to face support through its mentoring programme, help with sourcing information and advice about a wide range of issues:

The support line (0800 138 1678) is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday (voicemail and options available at all other times. Freephone from all UK landlines and mobiles).

Rural Support co-ordinates the Social Farming Support Service for Northern Ireland, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Rural Support provides free business, financial and technical mentoring from its dedicated team. It also runs a series of training workshops under the Royal Countryside Fund Resilience Programme and delivers ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ under the CAFRE Family Farm Key Skills Programme.