President’s Award recognises leadership and forward thinking

At the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Annual Meeting, held on Friday March at the 7 T3 Conference Centre, the prestigious President’s Award was presented to Alan Armstrong from Fermanagh.

This accolade acknowledges an outstanding Society member who has made a significant contribution over a period of years. This year, the award was presented to Alan in recognition of his energy and enthusiasm for the future of the Society.

Having joined the RUAS in 1990, it wasn’t long before Alan was regarded as a steadfast and dynamic asset and in 2005, he followed in his late father’s footsteps and was elected on to Council.

Alan’s expertise from his family’s AI business, Western Farm Enterprises, alongside his passion for success made him a natural leader during his tenure as Chairman of the Cattle, Beef & Lamb and Winter Fair Committees. He has also lent his expertise for many years in the Trade Exhibits Committee and in 2022 was elected as a Vice President of the Society.

Alan Armstrong from Fermanagh is presented the President’s Award by RUAS President John Henning

What has always set Alan apart though is his commitment to supporting and cultivating the next generation of producers in Northern Ireland’s agricultural sector. He has generously sponsored the Young Handler classes at the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships for many years and beyond the RUAS is a sponsor of the Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders event, most recently held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Receiving his award, Alan said ‘This is completely unexpected […] none of us do anything for the Society for awards but it’s incredibly nice when you get one. My late father got me involved with the Society, and I know he would have been very proud to be here today. I have been helped by many people over the years, not least the late Austin Perry, but many others who gave advice and support along the way. I’m delighted to have been presented this award today. Thank you very much’.