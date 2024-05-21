Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The public is being invited to participate in the pivotal consultation process for the 10-Year Lough Neagh Resilience Plan by completing an online questionnaire.

The project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, aims to preserve and protect the unique landscape of Lough Neagh, ensuring its vitality for generations to come. Already almost 30 stakeholder meetings have taken place since the consultation process began in January of this year, and the feedback and insights received by Lough Neagh Partnership will be vital to developing a robust plan for the area’s future.

Michael Browne, Lough Neagh Partnership Heritage Plan Coordinator, said: “Lough Neagh is a mirror reflecting both beauty and challenges and together we can protect it, so we are inviting anyone with an interest in Lough Neagh to please take a moment to complete an online questionnaire and contribute to the sustainable stewardship of Lough Neagh.

“We are actively seeking engagement from the public in completing this questionnaire as it is anticipated that the information garnered from the responses received online together with the insights gleaned at stakeholder meetings, will evaluate the heritage needs of Lough Neagh.”

Public Invited to Share Views on Lough Neagh

Lough Neagh Partnership will be hosting a number of webinars in early summer and it is anticipated that the information gathered from the stakeholder meetings and the responses to the questionnaire will help shape the discussion during these sessions. The insights from the consultations will then form the basis for the creation of a 10 year resilience plan for the Lough and will also identify potential avenues for funding and establish new sustainable management structures to ensure the enduring vitality of Lough Neagh.

After the formulation of the draft 10 Year Heritage Resilience Plan, a forthcoming conference is scheduled to facilitate constructive discourse and gather valuable insights from stakeholders, governmental bodies, as well as representatives from the local and wider communities. It is anticipated that the conference will be scheduled for the spring of 2025. The project's anticipated completion date is November 2025.

Lough Neagh Partnership received a £244,933 award from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players for the Lough Neagh Heritage Resilience Project.

To complete the questionnaire by 7 June 2024, please visit https://loughneaghpartnership.org/the-lough-neagh-heritage-resilience-consultation/ or if you would like to receive a copy in the post, please email [email protected]