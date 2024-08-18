Reliability of Texels, key to NI flock’s success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Texels have proven themselves a reliable sire breed for Northern-Irish producer David Jardine, Katesbridge, with every ewe and ewe lamb in his flock tupped by Texel rams for many years.

“Everything goes to Texel rams and has done for many years, they deliver what we need year in, year out and I can be confident of easily finished lambs which weigh well and earn top prices,” he explains.

Running 550 Suffolk x Mule ewes, David appreciates the hybrid vigour using Texel tups offers and the vigour the Texel cross lambs have at birth.

“They’re up and looking for milk quickly which is important as I largely farm on my own, with help from my wife and children when available. My brother lends a hand too, but he has a full-time job, so it’s really down to me most of the time.

Commercial Sheep Breeder, David Jardine, Katesbridge Co Down

“Knowing that the lambs are going to get themselves up and going is a big weight off my mind and gives them the best start in life. This is equally vital when it comes to lambing the ewe lambs too, with these all tupped to Texel rams too.

“Lambing the ewe lambs is great for instilling their maternal instinct and the vigour in the Texel lambs is great in this respect,” he adds.

With the main flock of ewes lambing from late February, David houses his flock about a month ahead of lambing, feeding them high quality grass silage with concentrates fed according to litter size.

“Everything is lambed inside, with ewes and lambs heading out to grass within a day or so of lambing. We don’t have the space to keep them inside any longer than that, so having strong lambs and milky ewes is crucial,” says David.

Ewes with lambs at foot out to grass

“I offer creep feed to the first 200 lambs, but not the remainder. The aim is to have those first 200 really flying early, so we can start to sell lambs from the last week of May onwards, with those first 200 generally all sold within a five-week period.”

After that David aims to finish most of the remaining lambs off grass and milk alone, with feed introduced towards the autumn if needed and a small number of lambs sold as stores late in the year when grass is tight and it is needed for the ewes.

“Lambs are sold privately on a liveweight basis with the aim of finishing them at 44-50kg. Taking them to these weights is key to maximising their value and ensures a decent return. The Texel cross lambs out of the ewe lambs have been making from £125-150 over the winter of 2023-24,” he says.

“I also sell between 150 and 200 Texel cross ewe lambs every year to repeat customers locally, with one of these buyers regularly topping local sales with them as shearling ewes, selling for up to £225/head last year.”

David believes keeping his system simple is essential, with replacement females purchased as ewe lambs from local sales. “Buying in good quality ewe lambs is key, as is ensuring a high level of health in the flock. Everything is on the Heptavac P+ system, with every ewe lamb vaccinated for both toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortions when they arrive on the farm.

“I can’t afford for the flock to be hit by an abortion storm, so vaccinating every replacement is key to protecting my investment in them.

“When it comes to ram buying I tend to buy from the same breeders most years, either privately or through local sales. I buy from flocks I know are producing the type of ram I need, those with good strong tops and easy fleshing characteristics, coupled with good legs and feet,” adds David.

The NI National Sale of Pedigree sheep will take place in Ballymena Livestock Market on 31st August. The show commences at 9:30am followed by the sale at 12Noon. Catalogues are available for download from www.texel.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock for further details on 07791679112.