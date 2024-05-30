Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rural Support in partnership with Embrace FARM are holding a Service of Remembrance for the farming community on Sunday 9th June, at 2.30pm, in St John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore.

This service will provide opportunity to reflect and reminisce, and honour the contributions made to our lives and the agricultural community by those who have passed away.

The death of a loved one is one of the most difficult and emotional events we can experience. The pain and grief that follows can feel overwhelming and especially when the death is sudden and unexpected. In farming families this is often compounded by the pressures of running a farm business and especially when the key person is no longer there.

Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support at Rural Support commented: “We at Rural Support understand how death within the farming community impacts the family, the farm business and wider community and so we have developed our Life Beyond programme to specifically address both the practical and emotional needs following such loss.

Victor Chestnutt, founding member of Life Beyond, George Mullan chair person of Life Beyond Steering Committee and Kevin Doherty CEO of Rural Support.

"This is a joint initiative with Embrace FARM offering emotional support through counselling and practical guidance through farm business mentoring, completely free of charge and within the comfort of their own home. We welcome all within our farming community to join us on the 9th of June in Moneymore so what we can all remember and celebrate the lives of those we have lost be that family, friends or neighbours.”

During the ecumenical service names of family members to be remembered will be read as a roll of honour. Should you wish to include the name of someone close to you or require more information about the event, please contact Rural Support via email [email protected] or call 028 8676 0040.

Rural Support recognises that all farm businesses have different structures and following a death there may be many issues to address including finance, succession and general farm management.

The Life Beyond programme offers:

- Tailored support according to each family’s individual needs,

- Bereavement counselling that includes trauma support,

- Mentoring support for the farm business,

- Free, confidential and impartial guidance for all the farm family.