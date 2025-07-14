Renowned Northern Irish breeder to judge at Borderway Agri Expo

Harrison & Hetherington is pleased to announce that Graham Loughrey, a highly respected breeder of Mule and pedigree Bluefaced Leicester sheep from Limavady, County Londonderry, will judge this year’s Mule Gimmer Lamb Class at the Borderway Agri Expo.

Held at Borderway Mart in Carlisle on Friday 31st October, Borderway Agri Expo is a flagship event on the agricultural calendar, attracting the finest livestock from across the UK. Known for its top-quality entries and expert judging, Agri Expo celebrates the best in British livestock breeding and is regarded as one of the most important Autumn beef and sheep events in the country.

One of the event’s standout sections is the Mule Gimmer Lamb Class, fiercely competitive it showcases the very best young breeding females. The winner of the class will take home the prestigious NEMSA Perpetual Trophy, an accolade with considerable recognition.

This year’s judge, Graham Loughrey, brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge. He farms with his father and wife in the Roe Valley, Limavady on Northern Ireland’s North Coast. The family-run farm includes over 500 head of sheep, made up of Blackface ewes, Mules, and a pedigree flock of their Temain Bluefaced Leicesters. In addition to farming, Graham works full-time as an auctioneer at Ballymena Livestock Market, one of Northern Ireland’s busiest marts.

Graham is well known for his success in the show ring and has achieved multiple championship. Earlier this year, he secured the Overall Champion title at Balmoral Show with a shearling Bluefaced Leicester ram and he has had several wins in the Mule Progeny and Bluefaced Leicester Progeny classes at the Antrim Progeny Show, the largest event of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Though this will be his first time attending Borderway Agri Expo, Graham is no stranger to judging, having judged at several shows and sales including Peebles Show and the Hawes Tup Sale.

Speaking ahead of the event, Graham said, “It will be a challenging job choosing the winners from such an exceptional standard, but it’s a real honour to be asked to judge this class. I’ve heard so much about Borderway Agri Expo over the years and I’m thoroughly looking forward to being part of it and taking in the full experience.”

When asked what qualities he’ll be looking for in the winning pair, Graham said: “Good, clean colours, very correct lambs with good skins and plenty of character.”

James Little, Harrison & Hetherington’s Pedigree Sales Manager and Auctioneer, added: “Graham is widely respected on both sides of the Irish Sea. His experience and breeding credentials are second to none, and we are delighted to welcome him to Borderway this year. The Mule Gimmer Lamb Class is always one of the most competitive and talked-about sections of the day, and we’re confident Graham’s judgement will be both fair and well-received.”

Borderway Agri Expo is not just a livestock show; it also features hundreds of trade stands showcasing the latest developments in farming practice, breeding, genetics, machinery, equipment, technology, environmental issues, livestock marketing and export opportunities. This diverse offering makes it a must-attend event for anyone involved in modern agriculture.

For all the latest updates, visit www.borderwayagriexpo.uk and follow Borderway Agri Expo on Facebook and Instagram.