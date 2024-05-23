Rural Chaplaincy Diary for Farm Week
Kenny, Jim, or Simon plan to be at the sales and events listed below. You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background. Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
. Wednesday 29th May – Kilcoo Bible Study – Kilcoo Community Centre – 8pm. Everyone welcome
Thursday 30th May – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep
Friday 31st May – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) - cattle
Saturday 1st June – Lurgan Show – Daytime
Monday 3rd June – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) - cattle
Tuesday 4th June - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep