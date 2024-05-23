Rural Chaplaincy Diary for Farm Week

Published 23rd May 2024
Kenny, Jim, or Simon plan to be at the sales and events listed below. You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background. Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

. Wednesday 29th May – Kilcoo Bible Study – Kilcoo Community Centre – 8pm. Everyone welcome

Thursday 30th May – Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (evening) – sheep

Friday 31st May – Rathfriland Co-op (daytime) - cattle

Saturday 1st June – Lurgan Show – Daytime

Monday 3rd June – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) - cattle

Tuesday 4th June - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep