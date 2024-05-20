Showcasing Texel success at ScotSheep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s ScotSheep event at the Hamilton family’s Aikengall Farm, Innerwick, which once again see Texels to the fore, with the breed a core component of the family’s commercial flock’s success.

In addition, the Society’s own trade stand will demonstrate the breed’s commercial applicability and the positive influence the breed can have on flocks both in Scotland and, indeed, all parts of the UK.

As the country’s most popular sire breed, accounting for more than 27% of all rams used, Texels are at the heart of commercial sheep farming the length and breadth of the UK and nowhere more so than Scotland.

With a clear focus on core commercial traits Society chief executive John Yates said the Texel breed remained at the top of the industry as commercial farmers valued the consistency and quality in its offspring.

Texels are a proven force in flocks across the UK

“Genetic improvement in the Texel breed is worth £23.5M per annum to the UK sheep industry. The adoption of genomics, launched specifically by the Society earlier this year, a first for a commercially influential breed in the UK, is predicted to increase this by a further £1.2M per annum.

“The breed’s influence also extends heavily as a maternal sire, with more than 20% of the national flock carrying Texel genetics. Whether using Texels as a terminal sire or to breed replacement females the breed continues to excel in all parts of the UK, including at Scotsheep host farm Aikengall Farm which uses Texel sires across commercial ewes,” he adds.

With 2024 marking the Society’s 50th anniversary Mr Yates says the dominance the breed now enjoys is the result of both foresight by the original importers and continued breed improvement work by breeders throughout those 50 years.

“At a farm level using a Texel ram with a texelplus index in the top 5% of the breed can add £690 to the value of their slaughter progeny of its working life. This is because of impressive genetic improvement in the breed, including significant improvement in growth potential, with texelplus rams having the potential to increase growth by 10kg at 20 weeks, compared to a Texel ram 40 years ago.”

Mr Yates added that at a time when every element of cost was being carefully analysed on farms, sourcing the right genetics was key to maximising flock profitability.

“Driving flock performance forward is going to be even more important in producing next year’s lamb crop as efficiently as possible. For those producing replacement females this is even more crucial due to the long-lasting impact these genetics will have within a flock.

On top of its trade stand presence at Scotsheep the Society, through its Youth Development Programme, is sponsoring the NSA Next Generation Young Shepherds competition taking place the day before the event, said Mr Yates.

“Supporting these competitions is of significant importance, along with a number of activities the Society undertakes in support of the younger generation.

“The sheep sector has plenty of enthusiastic young entrants, but they need every opportunity available to them to succeed. This, combined with access to the very best that the breed provides, is vital if the UK is to remain a competitive.,” he explained.