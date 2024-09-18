Slimming World launches innovative new recipe box service in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimming World has made eating healthily easier than ever with its new recipe box service – Slimming World Kitchen. The kits, which feature 15 different dishes to choose from each week, deliver fuss-free, delicious meals – straight to doorsteps. And following its successful launch in mainland UK, earlier this year, the recipe box service is now coming to Northern Ireland.

The only recipe kits developed in line with Slimming World’s flexible healthy eating plan, Food Optimising, Slimming World Kitchen’s meals are generously pre-portioned, super-convenient and perfect for busy schedules.

With 55 years of experience helping people to lose weight and keep it off, Slimming World now has a new way to make life a little easier for slimmers, in Northern Ireland. The recipe boxes are ideal for Slimming World members following the Food Optimising eating plan and for anyone who wants the convenience of healthy, low-fat, tasty and top-quality meals in generous portions – delivered to their door.

Allison Brentnall, Slimming World’s Head of Food, says: “At Slimming World we’re passionate about deliciously healthy food. Encouraging our members to fill up on tasty home-cooked food is at the heart of our programme – it’s what’s helped millions of slimmers lose weight, keep it off and live happier, healthier lives.

Slimming World Kitchen

“We’re thrilled to be launching this first-of-its-kind service in Northern Ireland. We know that not everyone has the time to plan, shop for and prepare home-made meals every day, so in 2015 we launched our Slimming World Free Food range, which is now available in Iceland and Dunnes stores – convenient, ready-to-cook meals to keep in your freezer. They flew out of stores and in mainland UK our new Slimming World Kitchen subscription service has been generating just as much excitement, especially among our members who've told us they're looking for time-saving ways to make cooking from scratch simpler. We hope slimmers in Northern Ireland will be just as enthusiastic.

“Life is busier than ever, so with our handy kits we do the shopping, give you just the right amount of ingredients and deliver it to the door. So, all you have to do is cook and enjoy – it’s straight from our kitchen to yours.”

Central to Slimming World’s plan is Free Food – nutritious, healthful foods that are low in energy density, meaning they’re low in calories yet filling and satisfying. These foods include lean meat and poultry, fish and seafood, plant-based proteins, pasta, rice and noodles, pulses, fat free dairy, eggs, veggies and fruit. Every Slimming World Kitchen recipe is made from 100 per cent Free Food ingredients – it’s the only recipe box service with a Free Food guarantee.

There’s a choice of 15 recipes every week and shoppers can build their box with up to five Slimming World meals, providing two or four generous portions each.

Allison continues: “We’ve been working with a team of experienced chefs and our in-house nutritionists to develop brand new recipes. New menus will be available every week, including veggie and vegan choices, family favourites and more adventurous dishes from around the world – so you’ll never get stuck in a rut!

“As all the ingredients have been measured and portioned there’s not a bit of waste. They also come with easy-to-follow recipes in a mini magazine. Every week, you’ll receive all 15 recipes – with a list of ingredients to cook them yourself when you’ve got more time.”

Recipes include Mexican-style Buddha bowl, Garlic & herb roast chicken and Cod and cauliflower curry.

You can order as soon as the website goes live on Monday 9th September. Deliveries are once a week, from Wednesday 18th September and priced from £10 per meal for two or £13 per meal for four. Head to Slimming World Kitchen to choose your menu today.