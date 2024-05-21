Status plant biostimulant now CE certified under EU Fertilising Products Regulation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IntraCrop’s flagship plant biostimulant, Status® has been awarded CE Mark Certification for use on a wide range of broad acre crops and woody perennials.

Status® is a pure plant biostimulant containing the award-winning molecule MTU® and pidolic acid, which is designed to influence plant physiology to maximise nutrient uptake and assimilation, mitigate environmental stress factors and improve crop yield and quality. The CE Mark certification has been granted under PFC 6 (B) of the European Union’s new Fertilising Products Regulation (EU 2019/1009 – the FPR). This means it is now available for use by growers across all 27 member states.

Dr Mark Palmer, Commercial Director for IntraCrop, said, “The new FPR requires manufacturers to provide clear efficacy data to prove that the product meets its label claims. IntraCrop is a science-led organisation with a strong trials programme and is therefore comfortable meeting these requirements. Status is one of very few products that has been able to evidence label claims for all three key biostimulant effects: stress tolerance, nutrient use efficiency and quality traits including yield. In trials of Status®, improvements in chlorophyll production and photosynthetic activity typically range from 20-50% depending on circumstances, which translate into yield benefits of 5-20%.”

Status® is CE marked for: Broadacre crops: Improving abiotic stress tolerance to drought; Improving nitrogen use efficiency; Improving quality traits, including for example yield t/ha, grains per ear, number of ears per m2, number of tillers/plants plant vigour (%), chlorophyll content.

Woody perennials: Improving quality traits, including fruit weight t/ha and sugar content.

IntraCrop’s leading plant biostimulant offers complementary modes of action to increase plant response by combining the effects of MTU® on photosynthesis and pidolic acid on nitrogen assimilation. In healthy conditions, Status® increases green leaf retention and improves nutrient use efficiency, resulting in higher yield and quality. In stressed conditions, Status® protects the photosynthetic apparatus and improves plant resilience, resulting in quicker stress recovery, protecting yield.

Over the last six months, Status® and MTU® have been making waves throughout Europe, being presented at the Biostimulants World Congress, Fima Agricola, and as a topic on Phytoma Meets. Hailed as a ‘new generation of biostimulants’, Status® has undergone more than a decade of stringent trials. Its specific mode of action is well understood and dose rates have been clearly defined, providing growers with realistic expectations of what it will deliver.

Dr Jaroslav Nisler, of the Czech Academy of Science who led the development of MTU®, said: “There hasn’t been anything like it seen in Europe before. MTU® achieves remarkable results at very low dose rates (0.5g/ha), which is unique. Status® helps a variety of crops cope better with challenging climates by improving nitrogen use efficiency. It builds the resilience required to deal with abiotic stresses which, sadly, are become increasingly common in crop production. In trials in wheat for example, leaves exposed to periods of drought, heat or salinity remained green for longer and recovered more quickly when treated with Status®.”

Dr Mark Palmer