Stephen mccammond memorial tractor run

The family of Stephen McCammond were thrilled with an excellent turnout of over 100 vehicles at their charity run in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care, raising a total of £9776.00.

Jim McCammond, Jonny McCammond and Gary McCammond would on behalf of the wider family circle would like to thank all who turned out on the day,supported the event ,and donated to this cause close to their hearts.

On 13th July 2024 the family were blown away with over 90 tractors plus other vehicles which turned out in support of their memory of their late brother and father, Stephen McCammond.