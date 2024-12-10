Success on Lough Erne as RSPB NI and farmers work together to protect breeding waders

Annual surveys conducted by RSPBNI staff and volunteers during the breeding season (February – August), have recorded some of the highest numbers of breeding Lapwing, Snipe and Redshank across their Lough Erne advisory sites.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPBNI works with over 60 farmers in the Fermanagh area, offering advice on how best to manage their land for nature, including breeding waders.

The season’s highlight for the team was a record-breaking 58 pairs of breeding Lapwing, the highest count since monitoring began in 2011. Forty-one of these pairs were found on consistently monitored sites, highlighting the impact of dedicated habitat management efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snipe also showed promising growth, with 61 pairs recorded, 49 of them on regularly monitored sites, making this the most successful season since the team began intensive conservation work in the area.

Lapwing spotted while surveying

Jonathan Pinnick, RSPBNI Conservation Officer conveyed the importance of working alongside local farmers, “The dedication and collaboration of the farming community has been critical to this year’s success. Together, we’re making real strides for Curlew, Lapwing, and other wading birds on Lough Erne.”

There was more good news for local wildlife as Redshank returned to two mainland sites at Upper Lough Erne for the first time since 2019. While Oystercatchers are a rare sight at Kilmore South, the team also spotted this red-listed species nesting in the area.

This season’s achievements are credited to ongoing work by the RSPBNI and local farmers, including the removal of over 8 hectares of scrub, lowering 2km of hedgerow, clearing over four hectares of trees, most of which are non-native conifers and cutting over 300 hectares of rush. This vital work has created more room for breeding waders to thrive across the landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With these impressive results, RSPBNI looks forward to continued success. Sean Woods, RSPBNI Conservation Manager said, ‘Working alongside farmers and landowners can help make Lough Erne a thriving haven for breeding waders in years to come.’

One of RSPB NI's Lough Erne Advisory Sites

This vital work has been made possible thanks to funding from DAERA’s Environmental Farming Scheme, Curlew LIFE and the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership.

To support RSPB NI’s efforts to protect wildlife and create thriving habitats, or to learn how you can help, visit www.rspb.org.uk today.