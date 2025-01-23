Swann supports Marquess Meats to win a Rural Oscar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robin Swann MP is delighted to announce that local butchers Marquess Meats are finalists in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The Awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise and heritage through our small hard-working businesses.

The Rural Oscars are now in their 18th year and have become the definitive rural business award to win. They are set apart from other award schemes because they are driven by public nomination, offering customers the chance to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national acclaim.

The Rural Oscars received thousands of nominations this year, so Marquess Meats has done extremely well to reach the regional final.

Robin Swann MP with the Marquess Family

Robin Swann MP commented: “I am delighted that Marquess Meats have made it to the final of these awards. The family run business is a local favourite and their place in the final shows the value of the service they provide to the local rural community.

"I encourage everybody to go online and vote for them on the Countryside Alliance website, and I wish them all the best in these awards!”

The Northern Ireland Final of the 2025 Countryside Alliance Awards will take place at the The Bridge, Titanic Belfast, on April 1.

Winners and Highly Commended businesses will be announced on the night. Voting can be done online by following this link: https://www.countryside-alliance.org/campaigns/countryside-alliance-awards