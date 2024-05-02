The Armagh annual craft fair is back at the Market Place Theatre
The Market Place will be transformed into a vibrant hub of high quality craft, art and design activity for the day.
Shop at 55 craft stalls from nationwide artists and makers. Fair-goers will find printed and woven textiles, fine art, soaps, candles, ceramics, hand-made jewellery, and unique pieces made from wood, leather and glass.
The kids can get involved too. Bring them along along to meet the fabulous artist Lina Morgan and enjoy some hands-on, creative craft making fun throughout the day.
Kids will love the carousel of fantastic arts and crafts to try so don't miss out on this very popular “make and take” experience. All materials will be provided for these drop-in sessions.
Immerse yourself in a range of craft demonstrations and hands-on experiences throughout the day; including traditional and machine lathe woodturning, wet felting, pyrography, hand-thrown pottery, slip casting ceramics, weaving, sewing, beeswax candle rolling, natural fabric dyeing, silver smithing and Dorset button making. There really is something for everyone.
Relax, have a drink, and listen to a fantastic line-up of live musical performances by local artists who are sure to keep you entertained throughout the day.
A spokesperson said: “This event just keeps getting bigger and better and this year we are hosting our largest number of artists and makers to date.
“We have an exciting programme of creative activities throughout the day for all ages.”