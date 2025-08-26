The driving force of innovation to be discussed at ASA Conference

The drive for greater innovation and more positive messaging from the agriculture and agri-food sectors will be discussed during the opening session of the Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) 2025 Conference on Thursday, September 4.

The opening session at Cork’s Rochestown Park Hotel, titled ‘Challenges and Opportunities within Agri-Food Systems’, will be chaired by Damien O’Reilly, EU Affairs & Communications Manager with the Irish Co-Operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

The session, sponsored by Alltech, will see Mr O’Reilly joined by Dr Kevin Deegan (Vice President of Innovations and Insight, Valio, Finland), Brendan Gleeson (Secretary General, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine) and Professor Thia Hennessy (Head of the College of Business and Law, UCC).

“Driving innovation has become a major consideration for farmers, co-ops and food producers,” said ASA President Susan Maher. “And with a new Common Agricultural Policy firmly coming into our collective focus, no element of our sector can afford to stand still as we plan for the future.”

ASA President Susan Maher, who will open the 2025 conference at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork.

The ASA President added: “As part of that future, there’s an onus on industry and sector leaders alike to communicate positively at both government and EU level, which in turn will generate greater consumer confidence. So with all of that in mind, I’m looking forward to hearing the perspectives of our panellists given their industrial, government and academic backgrounds.”

This year’s conference, which will focus on Ireland’s role in global food security, will feature opening addresses by Susan Maher and Martin Heydon, the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

During the conference, experts and primary producers from national and international spheres will assess the agrifood industry’s current state of play while casting an eye towards the future.

About the ASA

Dr Kevin Deegan, Vice President of Innovations and Insight of Valio (Finland) will be among the panellists at the ASA’s Conference in Cork on September 4th.

Founded in 1942, the ASA is Ireland’s professional body for graduates in agricultural, horticultural, forestry, environmental and food science. A voluntary organisation, the ASA has over 1600 members drawn from across the agri-food industry including government, departments, research, advisory, consultancy, education and training, agri-business, rural organisations, banking and the media.

To become a member, visit: www.asaireland.ie/become-a-member/sign-up