The RDS Irish Forest and Woodland Awards are back in 2025

With a prize fund of €12,000 the awards promote the economic, environmental and social benefits of good forestry and farming. From magnificent historic woodlands, to innovative commercial forests, the awards reveal inspiring examples of the benefits and diversity of forestry in Ireland.

The deadline for applications is 12pm on Monday, September 9, 2024.

In 1987, the RDS organised the first Forestry Awards Ceremony, known as the Irish Forest & Woodlands Awards which sought to recognise the importance of forestry in the rural and national economy.

Today, we continue the tradition of celebrating farmers and woodland owners that have adopted Climate-Smart Agricultural practices on their properties in Ireland.

RDS Irish Forest and Woodland Awards 2025

There are four prize categories for the Awards: Silvicultural Excellence Award (previously Production Forestry Award); Teagasc Farm Forestry Award; Community Woodlands Award; Native Woodland Conservation Award.

Application forms are available to download on the RDS website: www.rds.ie/agriculture/forestryor via email from [email protected].

The winner in each category will receive a cheque for €2,000 and an RDS Trophy. Each runner-up will receive €1,000 and an RDS Certificate of Merit.

The shortlisted is each category will be announced in local newspapers and on the RDS social media channels.

All the unsuccessful applicants will receive a letter from the judging panel to share constructive feedback.

Award winners will be announced at the 2025 RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards ceremony which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall next year. Everyone with woodland is encouraged to enter as all woodlands, large or small, are of merit. Judges will have the option to visit all short-listed entries over the coming months.

The RDS would like to acknowledge the support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Teagasc, and Woodlands of Ireland, in the delivery of the Irish Forest and Woodlands Awards programme.