Third sector encouraged to join NI’s only Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair

Charities, community organisations and social enterprises across Northern Ireland are being called on to take part in the only jobs fair of its kind this November in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair, taking place on Wednesday, November 5 at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, is set to once again be the biggest gathering of third sector employers in the country.

Now in its second year the event, which celebrates careers, jobs and volunteering opportunities in the third sector, is calling on organisations who are interested in exhibiting to sign up early as spaces are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2024, the fair has quickly established itself as a key date in Northern Ireland’s third sector calendar and remains the only event of its kind anywhere in the UK or Ireland. It provides a platform for organisations to connect directly with job seekers and volunteers who are actively looking for meaningful opportunities, while also raising awareness of the impact charities have across communities.

Charity Jobs NI Co-founders Chris Bunce and Richard Cherry

At the spring 2025 event more than 190 paid positions and 260 volunteer roles were promoted, generating over 450 application requests on the day. Exhibitors reported meaningful conversations with candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, with many going on to secure new hires and volunteers as a direct result of the fair.

Co-founder of Charity Jobs NI, Chris Bunce, said: “The Charity Careers & Volunteer Job Fair is about connecting people who want to make a difference with the organisations that need them. For attendees it is a chance to explore whether a career in the sector or a volunteering role is right for them. For charities, it is a practical way to meet new talent, share ideas and showcase the work they do across Northern Ireland.”

Previous exhibitors have highlighted the benefit of speaking face-to-face with motivated job seekers and volunteers, building connections that online platforms alone cannot achieve. Organisations have also praised the event’s marketing reach, which includes press, social media, and targeted promotion to Charity Jobs NI’s growing database of sector candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early expressions of interest for November have already been received from many of Northern Ireland’s largest charities, some returning for the November event. Around 50 stands will be available on the day, with allocation managed on a first come, first served basis.

To book your free ticket to attend or find out more about how your organisation can exhibit and take part go to charityjobsni.com/charity-careers-fair