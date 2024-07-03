Traction Engine Club admire Rory Woolf collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With weather conditions ideal, there was a good turnout of members as the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) were at the Caddy to admire the Open Night at Rory Woolf's.

Next up for the TECU, is a cavalcade through Ballymena Town Centre on the evening of 19th July led by WW2 tractors to commemorate the role of farming leading up to the D Day landings.