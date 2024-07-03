Traction Engine Club admire Rory Woolf collection

By Alan HallContributor
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
With weather conditions ideal, there was a good turnout of members as the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) were at the Caddy to admire the Open Night at Rory Woolf's.

Next up for the TECU, is a cavalcade through Ballymena Town Centre on the evening of 19th July led by WW2 tractors to commemorate the role of farming leading up to the D Day landings.

Related topics:Ulster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.