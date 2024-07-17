Traction Engine Club of Ulster hand over £500 to Tiny Life

John Steele, third right, receives the cheque from Carol Taggart, Ivan Mark and Bertie HamiltonJohn Steele, third right, receives the cheque from Carol Taggart, Ivan Mark and Bertie Hamilton
Representatives of the Traction Engine Club of Ulster (TECU) presented a cheque for £500 to John Steele for Tiny Life.

The money was raised from a Vintage Show on St Patrick’s Day Monday at the historically significant heritage site at Raceview Mill, Broughshane, situated close to the famous Slemish Mountain where reportedly St Patrick first resided in Ireland.

The Traction Engine Club is much indebted to the McKeown family for offering this unique location and would like to thank everyone who supported the event and helped to make their first St Patrick’s Vintage Display a resounding success.

John Steele thanked the TECU for their generous donation

