Tributes paid to Robert McKibbin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The vintage fraternity were out on force at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Ahoghill last Wednesday to honour one of their own, at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robert McKibbin who died on Sunday 6th October, aged 81.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was surely one of the biggest turnouts Ahoghill has ever seen, especially for a midweek funeral, with Trinity Presbyterian Church packed to capacity.

The service was conducted by Rev Noel Mulholland.

Born in the Killyless Road as the eldest of four children, Robert McKibbin was educated at the Diamond Primary School and Ballymena Technical College. At the end of his formal education, he serviced an apprenticeship with James Bailie and Son, Galgorm Road, Ballymena, before moving to Smyth’s Engineering and Ballymena Construction Company where he worked as a Fitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert attending the Tractor Run in memory of his great friend, James Harkin, Sept 23

Then in the mid 60s, Robert decided to go out on his own, starting up his own Plant Hire Business, before being joined by brother John, in the formation of ‘McKibbin Brothers’ in 1974.

That indeed was a big year for Robert as he also married Margaret, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August.

Robert was a very determined individual, a very hard working man, an excellent engineer. He had a passion for vintage machinery. Described by his friend John Nicholl as “one of the best mechanics in Ireland”, Robert McKibbin was blessed with a great gift for engineering, even with the most complicated pieces of machinery he had seen for the first time.

The McKibbin Brothers’ famous annual Threshing Day, at the end of October, the traditional end to the vintage season, has gone down in local folklore, attracting enthusiasts from all arts and parts to the Killyless Road. Robert was in his element, really enjoying the event and making many good friends through the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert with his 1932 Austin van at the TECU Run June 22.

Anyone who has been there, will know that McKibbin Brothers at Killyless Road, is a real ‘Aladdin’s cave’ for enthusiasts, with a large array of vintage cars, tractors, lorries, motorcycles, steam and stationary engines.

Robert had been blessed with good health for all his life, until it took a turn for the worse nine months ago. Yet he was still attending events, such as the Traction Engine Club’s Steam Rally at Ballee in June, until his health deteriorated in the last few months. The cancellation of the annual Threshing Day was a sign that things weren’t looking promising and Robert passed away on Sunday 6th in Antrim Area Hospital.

The McKibbin Family would like to offer their thanks to Margaret’s carers who took on extra duties in seeing to Robert’s needs; the staff at Antrim Area Hospital; to the friends and neighbours who supported them in the last few months, and those who called at the family home in recent days.

A family friend, David Hoy recalled that he first met Robert 63 years at the scene of a traffic accident in the village of Ahoghill; a collision between a motor car (driven by Robert) and a bicycle (ridden by David). They had been firm friends ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert with Val Moore at the Threshing Day, Nov 18

We’re all the better off because we have known Robert McKibbin and we should be grateful for that, but for his devoted family, the local vintage scene and the people of Killyless, things will never be quite the same again. An all round gentleman and understated genius, Robert was a bigger influence on the vintage fraternity than he ever realised. He will be sorely missed and remembered.

Robert McKibbin was the much loved husband of Margaret, dear brother of William, John and the last Hester (Hanna), brother in law of Joan and the late Jennifer and Samuel.

He is lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sister in law, nephews, nieces and family circle and home and abroad.

After the service at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Robert McKibbin was laid to rest afterwards in Cullybackey New Cemetery.