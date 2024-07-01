Waringstown Women's Institute's enchanting outing to Ballyedmond Castle Garden, Rostrevor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, the Waringstown Women's Institute (WWI) enjoyed a memorable outing to the enchanting Ballyedmond Castle Garden, despite the less-than-ideal weather. The rain did not dampen our spirits as the gardens and surroundings retained their spectacular allure.

The group comprised 30 members of the WWI, who were greeted warmly upon arrival by the head gardener, Jamie McCormack. His expertise and passion for horticulture set the tone for a fascinating exploration of the gardens.

Ballyedmond Castle Garden is renowned for its rich history and exquisite design. Established in the 19th century, it has been meticulously restored and maintained, offering a glimpse into the grand horticultural traditions of the past. Jamie provided an insightful historical overview, highlighting the garden’s origins, its evolution over the years, and the vision of its original creators.

Our first stop enroute, we enjoyed scrumptious freshly baked scones, buttery shortbread perfectly paired with tea and coffee at the Kilmorey Arms Hotel. The warm hospitality and cozy atmosphere made it a memorable and satisfying experience for all.

The highlight of our visit was the delightful afternoon tea served in the beautiful Orangery. The Orangery, with its elegant glass architecture and lush indoor plants, provided a perfect shelter from the rain, creating a serene and cozy atmosphere.

Members indulged in an array of delicacies, including freshly baked scones, finger sandwiches, and an assortment of pastries, all complemented by a selection of fine teas, served on the most delicate French China by the most attentive staff. The setting, with its panoramic views of the gardens, added an extra touch of charm to our afternoon tea experience.

The gardens themselves were a sight to behold. The Victorian walled garden, with its vibrant blooms and meticulously maintained beds, offered a vivid contrast to the grey skies. The woodland paths, though slightly muddy, provided a refreshing walk-through nature’s beauty, with towering trees and the occasional splash of colour from blooming flowers. The rain lent a different kind of magic to the surroundings, making the foliage appear even more lush and vibrant.

A special highlight of the day was the celebration of member Nichola Hamilton's birthday. Nichola was surprised with a beautifully decorated cake, and everyone joined in to sing and celebrate her special day. Her birthday added a joyful and personal touch to the outing, making the day even more memorable.

Despite the rainy weather, the outing to Ballyedmond Castle Garden was a resounding success. The combination of the delightful afternoon tea in the Orangery and the garden’s enduring beauty made for a day filled with joy, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories.