Watch: Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering at the Square at Ballyclare

It was an early start for vintage tractor enthusiasts from Ballyeaston and the surrounding areas for the Ballyeaston Vintage Tractor Club gathering which was held in the Square at Ballyclare as part of this year's May Fair in the Co Antrim town.

And while the day started off somewhat a little overcast once all the vintage tractors were parked up in the square the sun came out and shined all day, with many visitors to the gathering from 10am up until it wrapped up in the mid afternoon.