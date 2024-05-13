Watch: Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club celebrate 90th anniversary

By Darryl Armitage
Published 13th May 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 13:28 BST
Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club recently had a brilliant night celebrating a significant milestone of 90 years of their club at The Burrendale Hotel.

Everyone enjoyed a three-course meal before they heard from the guest speakers. Some fantastic prizes were up for grabs in the raffle before they danced the night away.

Check out this selection of photographs from the 90th anniversary of Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club.

Pictures by Bo Davidson.