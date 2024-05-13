Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club recently had a brilliant night celebrating a significant milestone of 90 years of their club at The Burrendale Hotel.

Everyone enjoyed a three-course meal before they heard from the guest speakers. Some fantastic prizes were up for grabs in the raffle before they danced the night away.

Check out this selection of photographs from the 90th anniversary of Hillsborough Young Farmers’ Club.