Watch: J D O’Hare sowing maize for Bannwater Holsteins, Rathfriland
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our thanks to reader Kenneth Brown who has kindly shared this video with us.
It show J D O'Hare sowing maize for Bannwater Holsteins, Rathfriland, earlier this week.
Why not share your videos and photos from the show – email them in to
You can also share them via on Facebook messenger.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.