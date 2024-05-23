Watch: Mark Stewart lifting silage with his New Holland 2100 at Nelson’s dairy farm
Our thanks for Kenneth Brown allowing us to share this video that he recently shot online.
It shows Mark Stewart lifting silage with his New Holland 2100, “the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland” this machine was shipped over from Pennsylvania USA and totally refurbished paint job to follow.
The New Holland 2100 is seen here lifting at Nelson's dairy farm.
If you have a video that you would like to share get in touch via [email protected].
