Watch: Mark Stewart lifting silage with his New Holland 2100 at Nelson’s dairy farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our thanks for Kenneth Brown allowing us to share this video that he recently shot online.

It shows Mark Stewart lifting silage with his New Holland 2100, “the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland” this machine was shipped over from Pennsylvania USA and totally refurbished paint job to follow.

The New Holland 2100 is seen here lifting at Nelson's dairy farm.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...