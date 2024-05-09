Watch: Schomberg Society hold first ever tractor and car run
The society which to thank everyone who came along and supported the society first ever tractor and car run, a total number of 67 vehicles took part.
Commenting on Facebook the society said: “It was great to see people travelling from near and far to participate, and show their support.
“A special word of thanks to the marshals, those that helped to make the night the success that it was, to the incredible ladies for cooking the burgers and Mourne District LOL No 6 for the use of their field.”
We'd like to thank Kenneth Brown who has allowed us to share this video online.
Share your videos from tractor and vintage runs, email [email protected].