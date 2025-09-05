Why 2025 is the year to establish the Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation

This is a very special year for those interested in Northern Ireland’s greatest ever innovator and father of the modern tractor, Harry Ferguson (1884-1960).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A century ago in 1925 Harry Ferguson would file his Ferguson Master Patent, which today is recognised as the invention of the modern tractor. In it he envisaged the tractor with quickly interchangeable implements having their depth controlled automatically and without a depth wheel. Implements being raised into transport position and lowered into working position by the touch of a finger. He was the first person in history to think of the tractor as an integrated farming solution, his vision was that revolutionary. Together with his gifted engineers in designing the modern tractor they understood that it would also require dedicated implements to maximise its usefulness. And to achieve that they also began a process of inventing and developing a wide range of implements. Some of them allowing the tractor to be used in tasks where a tractor had never been used in before, a big undertaking just on its own.

Ten years of further testing, research and development most of it at Tullylagan in County Tyrone had by the autumn of 1935 resulted in his Ferguson System in the Ferguson Belfast Black Prototype tractor being finally perfected in the quiet fields of County Tyrone. This was on the land of friend and business partner Thomas MacGregor Greer at Tullylagan Manor. From that time his ultimate goal was getting his tractor and a range of implements into mass production and at the lowest possible price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world’s first production Ferguson System tractor the Ferguson-Brown Type A would follow in 1936 built for Harry Ferguson by David Brown, however it never achieved mass production. In 1938 an agreement with Henry Ford in the USA resulted in the Ford-Ferguson launched on the 29th June, 1939 that finally did achieve mass production and at a price even the poorest farmer could afford.

Stevan Patterson with the Ferguson Belfast Black Prototype tractor in 2025

Here is a list of eleven reasons by way of anniversaries why 2025 is so special:

125 years since Harry Ferguson opened his first workshop fixing bicycles, cars and machinery in 1900 aged just 16. 115 years since the first powered flight by Harry Ferguson was officially observed in Ireland on the 8th August, 1910, winning him £100 pounds at Newcastle. 105 years since his only child was born, Elizabeth on the 11th April, 1920 at Belfast.She played a very active role in her father’s companies and deserves more credit for getting tractor manufacturing going in France for example, the only county in Europe were Massey Ferguson tractors are still produced. Centenary of the Ferguson Master Patent first filed by Harry Ferguson on the 12th February, 1925, that invented the modern tractor with quickly interchangeable implements and automatic depth control. 90 years since the competition of the Ferguson System that was perfected in County Tyrone with the Ferguson Belfast Black Tractor, autumn 1935. 85 years since Harry Ferguson presented Henry Ford in May, 1940 with a hand made money clip/plaque in recognition of him being Henry Ford’s only business partner. 85 years since he took part in the very successful plough for victory campaign demonstration and the first use of the Ferguson System Demonstrator at Stormont, 10th January, 1940. 80 years since Harry Ferguson returned to Northern Ireland in July, 1945 with high hopes to start tractor production here of an improved version of the Ford-Ferguson, sadly that did not happen, but it came so close, The TE 20 was the tractor that could and should have been built in Northern Ireland. 80 years since he made an agreement with Sir John Black of the Standard Motor Company in Coventry England in October, 1945 to build his most successful tractor with a Ferguson badge, the Ferguson TE20 that saw over half a million built, the most successful British built tractor of all time. 75 year since Ferguson Research was established by Harry Ferguson in 1950, it would develop motor vehicle technologies including four wheel drive systems that are used in today’s vehicles.

Finally on November 4 it will be 65 years since Harry Ferguson passed away in 1960.

Sadly all these years later as part of his great legacy for humanity as one of the world’s greatest ever innovators, there is no museum to fully tell his life story. As indeed to tell the life stories of all those who worked with him in perfecting the Ferguson System.