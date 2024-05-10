Why not visit the Rural Crime Partnership at next week’s Balmoral Show 2024?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rural Crime Partnership will be back at the Supporting Safer Communities marquee, where visitors can get lots of crime prevention advice from our Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Crime Prevention Officers and partner agencies.

You can also hear a bit more about the work the partnership do to prevent and detect crime which affect our rural communities.

Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn, where the event will be held once again in the Eikon Centre in Balmoral Park. As it is every year, the show provides an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a safe and memorable experience.

“Help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians.

Superintendent Kelly Moore (PSNI) and Rhonda Geary, operations director at Balmoral Show

“Please allow extra time for your journey and follow the guidance of our officers and parking marshals on the ground, along with the direction of signage in place, only parking in the designated locations provided.

“I very much hope you enjoy your time at the show, and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives and partner agencies in attendance – we look forward to meeting you.”