Young stars set to light up the stage in Sunset Boulevard

The Grand Opera House Trust’s Summer Youth Production returns on Thursday 18 July with an unmissable production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning masterpiece, Sunset Boulevard.

One of the most powerful and memorable musicals, Sunset Boulevard marks the thirteenth Summer Youth Production by the Grand Opera House, and there’s just one month to go until a cast of seventy 16-to-21-year-old performers take to the stage to star in the production which is on a grand scale.

The youth cast will spend two weeks in intensive rehearsals before taking to the iconic Grand Opera House stage for four performances running from 18 - 20 July, supported by a professional theatre director, musical director, choreographer, technical team, and an orchestra of 20 musicians.

Based on the Billy Wilder film of the same title and famously rated as one of the greatest films ever made, the musical version, with its heart-stopping music and dance, will give the Summer Youth Production’s young stars the perfect platform to shine and captivate audiences with their talent.

Caroline McMichael plays Norma Desmond and Conor Cox plays Joe Gillis

Many of the immensely talented young people taking part will go on to be the stars of tomorrow, which has been the case with the Theatre’s previous youth productions of Oliver!, Bugsy Malone, and The Wizard of Oz.

Grand Opera House Chief Executive, Ian Wilson said: “It was our commitment to the highest staging and musical standards that was being recognised when we were fortunate enough to be granted the rights to perform the amazing Sunset Boulevard as this year’s Summer Youth Production.

“It is one of the most ambitious titles undertaken, and the young performers’ involvement will provide a once in a lifetime opportunity for them to appear on the famous Grand Opera House stage, in an unforgettable experience this summer. The musicals we present are all chosen for their quality, their popularity, and their distinctiveness, and it’s clear from the demand for tickets that our audiences warmly recognise this.”

Ian continued: “The Grand Opera House Trust’s Summer Youth Production has established itself as one of the biggest, best and most enjoyable projects of its kind and we have no doubt that Sunset Boulevard will showcase the remarkable homegrown talent that we have here in Northern Ireland.

“Credited with helping produce future acting and production talent, our Summer Youth Production is also an important platform to promote young people’s confidence, communication skills and mental wellbeing. Those coming to watch will no doubt experience a show to remember.”

Performances of Sunset Boulevard will take place on Thursday 18 July at 7pm, Friday 19 July at 7pm and Saturday 20 July 2024 at 2pm & 7pm.