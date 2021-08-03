100% clearance at Plumbridge sheep sale
A super entry of sheep at Plumbridge on Thursday 29th July ensured a great trade and 100% clearance with plenty of buyers including increased online bidding.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 1:16 pm
Fat Lambs: M McCullagh 23kg/£107, H Devine 22kgs/102, D Reaney 21kg/£101, P Crossan 22kg/£98, D Devine 21kg/£96
Fat Ewes: Clogher Farmer £148, £138, Derek Reaney £140, Fintona Farmer £88, M McCullagh £86, £77, K Fox £85, D Moss £78
Store Lambs: J Doherty £96, £88, D Devine £93, £92, £86, £79, H Devine £92, £87(C/B Lambs), D Devine £93, £85, B Kerlin £91, £82, £78, D Moss £91, C McLaughlin £89, £87, A Patterson £89(C/B Lambs), R Sproule £89,B Devine £88, £84, M McCullagh £88, £84, D Buchanan, £88, £87, £79, £74, R McKelvey £85, £85, Liam Finlay £84, £83, £75, K Fox £80, £74(C/B Lambs), £74, W Buchanan £79, P Crossan £78, D Sproule £74
Weekly Sheep sale continues each Thursday.
Breeding Sheep Sales commence on Tuesday 10th August at 7.30pm.