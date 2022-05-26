100% clearance at Welshpool spring sale

J F Robinson and Sons, Preenbank Pedigree, topped the trade in all three sale sections and took the reserve overall championship title, junior championship and best pen of Salers.

There was a 100% clearance at the sale, albeit for fewer cattle than in 2021.

The top price was 7,000gns for the reserve senior bull champion and reserve overall champion Preenbank Peregrine, a Seawell Invader son out of Preenbank Iona born in March-2020, he was purchased by J Bufton and Sons, Whitney-on-Wye Herefordshire.

Overall champion Seawell Pele 6500gns

R T Jones and Co, Tywyn, Gwynedd paid the second highest price for the pre-show overall champion and senior male champion Seawell Pele an April-2020 born Inka son out of Seawell Jasmine.

T J Hamer, Ludlow Shropshire had to bid to 5400gns for the youngest bull in the sale bred by J F Robinson and sons. Preenbank Rufus was an Jalabert son born in March-2021 and out of Preenbank Nerys and had stood as junior male champion in the show earlier in the day.

Seawell Pavarotti from PM and SM Donger, a February-2020 Seawell Juggernaut son, was secured by P L Heard, Okehampton, Devon for 5200gns.

The only polled bull available in the sale was Rigel Preston Poll, a Rigel Mojave Blk son out of Rigel Papyrus Blk was purchased by G K E Rees, Rhayader, Powys for 3,800gns.

Reserve overall champion Preenbank Peregrine 7000gns

Five Salers bulls sold to a top price of 7,000gns and an average of £5859, +£962 on 2021.

The trade continued to be strong in the commercial section where the best pen of commercial Salers from J F Robinson and Sons realised £2300 and £2350 for two Invaders sired daughters with calves at foot, the first was sold to T C Edwards and Co, Rhayader, Powys and the second to A J and L Powell, Knighton, Powys.

From the same home and holding the reserve best pen of commercial Salers, a Preenbank Oggy-Oggy sired bulling heifer and another by Jalabert were both purchased by Edwards Brothers, Oswestry, Shropshire for £1520 and £1050 respectively.

Four commercial females, two with calves at foot sold to a top price of £2350 and an average of £1805, +£480 on 2021.

Junior champion Preenbank Rufus 5400gns

Leading the pedigree female trade was Preenbank Melitta, a Cuil Herbie sired daughter out of Preenbank Lotte, who sold for 2,600gns with her Preenbank Oggy-Oggy sired heifer calf at foot to T C Edwards and Co, Rhayader, Powys.

New members on the day Hatherley and Rendle from Plymouth, Devon paid 2,400gns for a Jalabert daughter, Preenbank Placida with a Cleuchhead Pedro sired calf at foot.

They also purchased a Seawell Invader daughter, Preenbank Nelly again with a Cleuchhead Pedro sired calf at foot for 2,020gns.

Jalabert sired bulling heifer, Preenbank Rosabella realised 2,000gns to J Griffiths, Cenmaes Bay, Anglesey and J S Abel, Llaniloes, Powys, purchased Preenbank Ra-Ja for 1,900gns.

Seawell Pavarotti 5200gns

The production draft from Malcolm Light, Ashbury, Okehampton peaked twice at 1,420gns for Ashbury Hosanna 42nd an Approach Farm Murray daughter and a Grade C female, Ashbury Lavender 5th C, both were purchased by J S Abel, Llanidloes, Powys.

11 pedigree females sold to a top price of 2,600gns and an average of £1871, +278 on 2021.

Show results

Senior bull class

First and seniorchampion – Seawell Pele, P M and S M Donger, second and reserve senior champion – Preenbank Peregrine, J F Robinson and Sons, third – Seawell Pavarotti, P M and S M Donger and fourth – Rigel Preston Poll, Rigel Pedigree

Junior bull class

First and junior champion – Preenbank Rufus, J F Robinson and Sons

Overall champion

Seawell Pele, P M and S M Donger

Reserve overall champion Preenbank Peregrine, J F Robinson and Sons

Best pen of Salers

Pens 101 – 103 – J F Robinson and Sons

Reserve best pen of Salers

Pens 105 – 106 – J F Robinson and Sons

Commercial females

Lot

101 and 102 - Heifer and calf, £2,300, T C Edwards and Co, Rhayader, Powys

103 and 104 - Heifer and calf, £2,350, A J Powell, Knighton, Powys

106 - Bulling heifer, £1,520, Edwards Bros, Oswestry, Shropshire

107 - Bulling heifer, £1,050, Edwards Bros, Oswestry, Shropshire

Pedigree females

107, Preenbank Misty, 1900gns, £1995, D and G Andrew, Meifod, Powys

109, Preenbank Nelly, 2020gns, £2121, Hatherley and Rendle, Plymouth, Devon

111, Preenbank Placida, 2400gns, £2520, Hatherley and Rendle, Plymouth, Devon

113, Preenbank Melitta, 2600gns, £2730, T C Edwards and Co, J Griffiths, Rhayader, Powys

115, Preenbank Rosabella, 2000gns, £2100, J Griffiths, Cenmaes Bay, Angelsey

116, Preenbank Ra-Ja, 1900gns, £1995, J S Abel, Llanidloes Powys

118, Ashbury Black Betty 19th C, 1320gns, £1386, J S Abel, Llanidloes Powys

120, Ashbury Hosanna 42nd, 1420gns, £1491, J S Abel, Llanidloes Powys

121, Ashbury Emma 36th Polled, 1300gns, £1365, J S Abel, Llanidloes Powys

122, Ashbury Hosanna 43rd Polled, 1320gns, £1386, J Griffiths, Cenmaes Bay, Angelsey

123, Ashbury Lavender 5th C Poll, 1420gns, £1491, J S Abel, Llanidloes Powys

Pedigree bulls

124, Seawell Pavarotti, 5200gns, £5460, P L Heard, Oakhampton, Devon

125, Preenbank Peregrine, 7000gns, £7350, J Bufton and Sons, Whitney-on-Wye, Herefordshire

129, Seawell Pele, 6500gns, £6825, R T Jones and Co, Tywyn, Gwynedd

131, Rigel Preston Poll, 3800gns, £3990, G K E Rees, Rhayader, Powys