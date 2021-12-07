10,361-acre ranch could be a dream come true for fans of TV show Yellowstone

Fans of the TV show Yellowstone could turn their Montana farming dreams into a reality at Basin Ranch, which is a well-maintained and successful cattle operation.

It is one of the few available ranches of this size, just minutes outside of Billings, Montana.

It is nestled in a large basin, surrounded by the Billings Rimrocks, with the well-positioned ranch overlooking the old homestead place from atop a bluff.

The views are expansive, the wildlife is plentiful and only one neighbouring ranch is within sight.

If 10,361 acres is not enough for your needs, there is an option to buy an adjoining 8,677 acres.

The Basin Ranch is currently a successful cattle operation with no conservation or access easements, all less than 20 miles from the state’s largest city centre —Billings, Montana.

The ranch comprises 1,400 acres of tillable acreage, currently in improved pasture; 2.25 miles of seasonal South Fork Crooked Creek; wells, springs and extensive sage grouse habitat and identified leks; mule deer, antelope and upland birds are prevalent, with seasonal elk; the four-bed, three-bath owner’s home ideally placed on a bluff overlooking the ranch; other improvements include a manager’s home, numerous outbuildings and a hangar; located less than 20 miles from Montana’s largest city and Billings International Airport; an easy escape with all of the conveniences and amenities; no conservation easements or public access are currently in place; additional 8,677 acres of private grazing lease available adjacent to the ranch with the option to purchase.

The Basin Ranch offers multiple opportunities – you can continue to operate it as a cattle ranch; lease or buy additional land on adjacent property; rotate to grain and/or crops when commodity prices are more favourable; implement a sage grouse conservation easement with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and more.

All water rights and mineral rights owned by the seller will convey with the property.

To find out more, visit www.westernranchbrokers.com