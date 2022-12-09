Also included is a building site and full planning for an additional wind turbine.

Located on the Sluggan Road, Pomeroy, this impressive holding is for sale for offers over £850,000.

The lands, which extend to around 100 acres, are mainly well fenced with easy access from the “excellent road frontage” which is enjoyed by the holding.

Viewing is highly recommended as seldom does a plot of this size be offered for sale.

It can be sold in up to three lots as follows:

Lot One - Farmyard comprising of general purpose shed 100’ x 50’ with Kingspan insulated roof, slotted feeding house 60’ x 30’, covered silo 60’ x 30’, lean to slotted feeding house 100’ x 30’, 20 kilowatt wind turbine and full planning for a 250 kilowatt wind turbine. The lands extend to 52 acres and have hardcore internal laneway for easy access.

Lot Two - The lands extend to 30 acres are laid out in mainly large fields and have access from both the Sluggan and Altmore Roads.

Lot Three - The lands extend to 21.91 acres are laid in 3 large fields with small slotted cattle house thereon, together with a building site for a 1 ¾ storey dwelling.

The selling agent states: “Viewing is highly recommended as seldom does a plot of this size be offered for sale.”

See here for further details, or contact Allens Estate Agents, Cookstown, on Tel. 028 8676 2233, email [email protected]

