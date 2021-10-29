10th FARMING LIFE AWARDS: The list of winners!

Gillian Reid, winner of the Women of Excellence award, with husband Carl, Ian McCluggage, winner of the lifetime achievement award, and wife Julie, with News Letter editor Ben Lowry (right) at the Farming Life awards night at La Mon Hotel

Around 200 people from across the industry came together to acknowledge the efforts of families, businesses and individuals who have made their mark during the past year-and-a-half.

Keynote speaker was Edwin Poots, minister of agriculture, environment and rural affairs.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers said: “This event is all about excellence in farming and we are delighted to be honouring individuals, businesses, families and organisations for exceptional performance in what has been an extremely challenging two years since we last handed out our awards in 2019.”

Editor of the News Letter Ben Lowry pictured with Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots and DAERA Permanent Secretary Anthony Harbinson at the Farming Life awards.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Award winners were as follows:

> Best Impact of the Decade: RUAS, Balmoral Park (sponsored by MSD Animal Health)

> Conservation and Environment Award: The Conservation Volunteers NI (sponsored by RJ Woodland Services)

> Agri Key Workers of the Year: Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster (sponsored by Norbrook)

> Agri Food Business of the Year: Cranswick Country Foods (sponsored by Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods)

> Young Farmer of the Year: Emily McGowan, Millbank Farm (sponsored by Asda)

> Agricultural Student of the Year: Dearbhle McLaughlin (sponsored by DAERA)

> Commitment to Training Award: Rural Support (sponsored by LANTRA)

> Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year: Stephen Alexander, Ballyboley Dexters (sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network)

> Artisan Producer of the Year: Ballyboley Dexters (sponsored by Farming Life)

> Agricultural Retailer/Store of the Year: Fane Valley Stores (sponsored by Tesco)

> Woman of Excellence in Agriculture: Gillian Reid, Rural Support (sponsored by Farming Life)

> Unsung Hero Award: Basil Bayne (sponsored by AFBI)

> Farmer of the Year: James W Henderson (sponsored by Abbeyautoline)

> Farm Safety Affiliate Award: ABP (sponsored by HSENI)

> Farm Diversification of the Year: Millbank Farm (sponsored by Fibrus Networks Ltd)

> Promotional Agricultural Initiative: Ulster Farmers’ Union – Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend (sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt)

> Farming Family of the Year: Millbank Farm (sponsored by KARRO Cookstown)

> Innovation in Agriculture: Animal Health Vision (sponsored by Moy Park)

> Lifetime Achievement Award: Ian McCluggage (sponsored by Cranswick Country Foods)

