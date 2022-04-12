ONE LADY OWNER. Eilish McKernan the only lady driver in the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run from Peatlands Park in 2006 with friend Caroline Ritchie from Portadown on a 1962 Massey Ferguson 35. Pic Bernie Brown
11 pictures to take you back to a tractor run in 2006

Here is a taste of nostalgia as we take you back to a day out at a charity tractor run in Northern Ireland back in 2006.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:34 pm

There are some fantastic tractors featured in our gallery.

A couple of the pictures are from a charity run at the Corbet, near Banbridge, while the rest are from County Armagh - the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run, which set off from Peatlands Park.

Do you recognise anyone? Enjoy a look through the photographs!

Alex Mackel from Portadown with his Singer Monarch Tractor in the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run from Peatlands Park in 2006. Pic Bernie Brown

Paul Steele from Lurgan in a 1952 Field-Marshall Tractor in the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run from Peatlands Park in 2006. Pic Bernie Brown

John Willis from Loughgall with his 1947 David Brown Crop Master in the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run from Peatlands Park in 2006. Pic Bernie Brown

Jonathan Cassells from Portadown in the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run from Peatlands Park in 2006. Pic Bernie Brown

