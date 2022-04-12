11 pictures to take you back to a tractor run in 2006

There are some fantastic tractors featured in our gallery.
A couple of the pictures are from a charity run at the Corbet, near Banbridge, while the rest are from County Armagh - the Blossom Vintage Tractor Run, which set off from Peatlands Park.
Do you recognise anyone? Enjoy a look through the photographs!
