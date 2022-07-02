11th Farming Life awards launched

Farming and food businesses are being urged to get nominating for the awards which recognise excellence within Northern Ireland’s most important industry.

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers said: “There are a number of categories up for grabs including favourites such as ‘Student/Apprentice of the Year’ and ‘Family Business of the Year’, as well as some new categories including ‘Digital Development’ and ‘Rural Exporter’.

“The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in October at the Crown Plaza Belfast which has undergone some major refurbishment and development work, so we are really looking forward to running there again this year.

“This year will also see the introduction of a new day-long conference, when all the key issues of the day will be discussed and debated.”

One of last year’s winners, Hannah Alexander of Ballyboley Dexters, described what it was like to pick up the Nature Friendly Farmer and Artisan producer awards.

Hannah explained how the family became involved in last year’s awards process: “We had seen the awards in previous years and thought about entering, however, never did as we always felt too small.

“There was the new Nature Friendly Farmer category and this was right up our street so we entered it and also the artisan producer one, as we felt a good news story about beef would have been timed well!

“We were very shocked and excited when we were told we were a finalist.

“We were counting down the days to the event and we were delighted to have even been placed as finalists!”

Hannah described the event on the night as ‘impressive’ and said they loved meeting old friends and people they knew.

“The videos shown on the big screen were fantastic and it was great to have an insight into all the finalists and made us feel so proud!” she added.

“When the host announced we were the winner, we honestly couldn’t believe it, we were absolutely over the moon!”

“Now We keep our awards on display in the kitchen, the heart of our house! We take them with us to all our events and markets and customers love to see them!”

Since their award success the family haven’t been sitting on their laurels!

Hannah added: “We have taken on a new 55-acre farm with the National Trust at Orlock Farm. This is a huge regenerative farming project and we have started to run Ballyboley On Farm experiences.

“One experience involves walking round the farm on a nature friendly farm walk and ends with a barbecue cooked on a Kamado Joe at the shore of Strangford Lough at Greyabbey, and the other is a ‘Show Cow’ experience where people can come and gets hands on with our show cows, also finished with a barbecue on the shore.

“We returned to Balmoral Show with our show cows for the first year post Covid and took a stall selling fresh meat at Balmoral for the first time ever in the Food NI tent. We have continued to attend markets and supply a couple of local restaurants/cafes.

“Stephen has since joined the steering group of the Nature Friendly Farming Network and attended Westminster with them as part of their ‘ReThink Farming’ campaign. Winning has given us recognition for our farm and what we do and raised our profile well within the farming community. It also helped raise the profile of environmental farming.

“To anyone thinking of entering this year’s awards, we would say absolutely go for it! No matter if you think you are too small just enter and put what you are doing forward. Farming can be busy and stressful at times and the awards are a great opportunity to take some time out and enjoy your hard work and receive some recognition for what you do!”

This year’s awards will be hosted by well-known TV presenter and journalist, Adrian Logan. Tickets to the event are on sale now - visit www.farminglifeawards.co.uk to get yours.