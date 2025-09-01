12 Deals of Christmas returns to celebrate a decade of deals

Christmas has come early for SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA NI shoppers as the much-anticipated 12 Deals of Christmas returns for the tenth year.

The campaign kicks off today (1st September) with a triple deal which sees Robinsons Fruit Shoot (8-pack) available for £1.89, Nomadic Cluster Yoghurts (4-pack) now £2.25 and Kellogg’s Rice Krispie Squares (4-pack) just £1.10.

Henderson Group has made their biggest investment yet into the campaign marking a decade of deals, totaling £7 million.

This means there are not only more savings for shoppers, but the 2025 campaign also sees more products in the line up than ever before, including several new products making their debut.

Stephanie Tares from SPAR NI launches this year’s 12 Deals of Christmas which is celebrating a decade of deals. A £7 million investment will bring even more products to the campaign than ever before

Stephanie Tares from SPAR NI said: “As much as the 12 Deals of Christmas campaign is a fun and exciting countdown to Christmas, it is also a very important campaign for our shoppers. Christmas is an expensive time, and we are mindful of what is valuable to our shoppers in the final quarter of the year.

“With this year's campaign beginning on the 1st September, week one welcomes a triple deal which sees price reductions on products perfect for filling lunch boxes as the kids head back to school.

“We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years of providing our shoppers with a host of deals in the lead up to Christmas each year. We’re excited for our shoppers to see the variety of different products, double and triple deals, and other surprises we have in store as we count down to Christmas.”

Over 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO and ViVOXTRA branded stores offer the 12 Deals of Christmas campaign to their local shoppers, with retailers benefiting from an integrated marketing campaign featuring TV ads, adshels and 48-sheets, plus additional radio and an extensive digital and social media activation throughout the duration of the campaign to drive awareness, footfall and sales.

Stephanie finished: “This year, we have made the biggest investment into the 12 Deals of Christmas so far, as we believe our shoppers really feel the impact of the campaign. This year’s campaign creative includes a savings signal showing shoppers ‘your sign to save’.

“The creative will adapt throughout the campaign, along with the deals, from back to school, to Halloween and finally Christmas. We look forward to celebrating a decade of 12 Deals of Christmas with our shoppers.”

For more on SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO’s 12 Deals of Christmas campaign for 2025, visit spar-ni.co.uk and follow @sparni and @eurosparni on social media.