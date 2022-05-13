County Armagh Young Farmers came second in the Ladies Tug of War at Balmoral Show. Included with the team are Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
County Armagh Young Farmers came second in the Ladies Tug of War at Balmoral Show. Included with the team are Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

12 pictures from the Balmoral Show YFC ‘tug of War’ competition

One of the highlights of this year’s Balmoral Show was the YFC ‘Tug of War’ competition last night.

By Ruth Rodgers
Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 12:18 pm

Check out the action and find out who the winners were on the night.

1.

Derg Valley YFC were the Advanced Winners at the Tug of War competitions at Balmoral Show. Included with the team are Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Photo: Newry.ie

Photo Sales

2.

Randalstown YFC competing in the Thompson sponsored YFCU Tug of War Competitions at Balmoral Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Photo: Newry.ie

Photo Sales

3.

Derg Valley YFC competing in the Thompson sponsored YFCU Tug of War Competitions at Balmoral Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Photo: Newry.ie

Photo Sales

4.

The Lisnamurrican YFC team were the winners of the Ladies Tug of War Competition at Balmoral Show and are pictured here with Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Photo: Newry.ie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3