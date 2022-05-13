12 pictures from the Balmoral Show YFC ‘tug of War’ competition

Check out the action and find out who the winners were on the night.
Derg Valley YFC were the Advanced Winners at the Tug of War competitions at Balmoral Show. Included with the team are Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
Randalstown YFC competing in the Thompson sponsored YFCU Tug of War Competitions at Balmoral Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
Derg Valley YFC competing in the Thompson sponsored YFCU Tug of War Competitions at Balmoral Show. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
The Lisnamurrican YFC team were the winners of the Ladies Tug of War Competition at Balmoral Show and are pictured here with Phil Donaldson, Thompsons, Sponsor and Peter Alexander, President, YFCU. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie
