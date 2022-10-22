News you can trust since 1963
12 pictures that are sure to take you back to a Young Farmers' Club Halloween disco

No matter what age you are, Halloween is the perfect excuse for a fancy dress costume!

By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago
Updated 22nd Oct 2022, 7:40pm

If you need some inspiration for this year, you might be in luck thanks to our gallery of throwback pictures. We are taking a trip down memory lane and reminding you of a Young Farmers’ Club Halloween disco.

There was plenty of ‘spooky’ fun to be had at the County Antrim YFC Halloween Tramps Ball.

Which costume pictured below is your favourite?

Pictures taken on the night by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

1. YFC Halloween Night Out

Campbell Ward, Stuart Russell and Adam Walker at the Co Antrim YFC Halloween Tramps Ball. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: Steven McAuley

2. YFC Halloween Night Out

Victoria Beattie and Sarah Jane Alexander at the Co Antrim YFC Halloween Tramps Ball. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: Steven McAuley

3. YFC Halloween Night Out

Karen and Claire McVicker at the Co Antrim YFC Halloween Tramps Ball. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: Steven McAuley

4. YFC Halloween Night Out

Ross, Jack and William Beattie at the Co Antrim YFC Halloween Tramps Ball. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo: Steven McAuley

