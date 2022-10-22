12 pictures that are sure to take you back to a Young Farmers' Club Halloween disco
No matter what age you are, Halloween is the perfect excuse for a fancy dress costume!
By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago
Updated
22nd Oct 2022, 7:40pm
If you need some inspiration for this year, you might be in luck thanks to our gallery of throwback pictures. We are taking a trip down memory lane and reminding you of a Young Farmers’ Club Halloween disco.
There was plenty of ‘spooky’ fun to be had at the County Antrim YFC Halloween Tramps Ball.
Which costume pictured below is your favourite?
Pictures taken on the night by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
