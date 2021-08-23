120 years of the Blackface Sheep Breeders Association celebrated

Woolfords rams - 1930

After 1860, the number of Cheviot hill flocks in Scotland steadily declined, displaced by the hardier Blackfaces, which also became increasingly popular for crossing with lowground breeds such as the Border Leicester.

By the late 1880’s a writer could state that the breed was the most numerous and widely distributed in Britain and gave the opinion that it ‘may ultimately become the most extensively farmed breed in the world’. Much of this was the result of the work of a small number of Blackface breeders whose work was improving the size and quality of the breed laid the basis for its growing popularity. It was these breeders who favoured the establishment of the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association, partly to display their pride and confidence in the breed, but equally to promote the further development of the breed.

It was against this background that a group of prominent Blackface sheep breeders met on Tuesday 20th August 1901, in the Clydesdale Hotel in Lanark to discuss the formation of an association to protect the general interest of Blackface breeders, ‘since theirs’ was the only important breed having no association to protect its interest’.

Charles Howatson - Laird of Glenbuck

Presiding over this meeting, and a driving force behind the move to establish an association, was one of the most prominent figures in Scottish Agriculture, Charles Howatson, ‘The Laird of Glenbuck’. Howatson was a leading expert of the need to adopt the best techniques and practises, and this had already led to his involvement in the establishment of the Scottish Farmer. He was also a breeder of Blackface sheep, who had attained an almost legendary status in his own lifetime – in the year that the Blackface Sheep Breeders Association was established, he won the prize for best Shearling at the Highland Show for an unprecedented tenth year – and he was to continue to do so for another two years.

The committee that was formed to frame a constitution for the new Association was a Who’s Who of leading Blackface Breeders at the start of the 20th century. Apart from Howatson, it included John Archibald of Overshiels, whose family has played a role in the development of the breed since the 1850’s which rivalled that of Howatson; together with James Hamilton of Nether Wellwood and James Cadzow of Stonehill, members of families which were to play a dominant role in the development of the breed in the first decades of the 20th century.

Some of the earliest supporters of the establishment of the Blackface Breeders’ Association had argued that the Association should maintain and publish a flock or stud book common to the breed. However the general consensus at the meeting seemed to be that it would be impractical to keep a flock book – a view supported by Howatson, even though he was reputed to be able to tell potential buyers the pedigree of any particular Ram stretching back for six generations and the decision not to compile a flock book has, of course remained unchanged to this day. The other major topic of discussion concerned the ideal characteristic of the breed, the principal argument revolved around the merits of long wool with ‘feeders’ such as William Anderson of Cramalt clearly opposed to ’18 inches of wool trailing on the ground’ and arguing that the carcase not the wool was the thing to work for. Predictably, no clear consensus could be reached and similar arguments continue to excite breeders to this day. Although wool in those days would have paid a shepherd’s wage, and nowadays the wool cheque doesn’t cover the shearing costs!!

The new Association properly came into existence the following month. Howatson was to become the first President of the Association, a position that he held until 1912, when ill health forced him to stand down. He was replaced by James Moffat, who had been Vice President since the establishment of the Association. Thereafter the Association adopted the current practice of biennial presidencies, with the Vice President succeeding to the Presidency, subject to the approval of membership at the Annual General Meeting. The new Association immediately turned its attention to the issue of showing and judging sheep, since it was felt that greater consistency needed to be achieved in the interests of breed development. Howatson was therefore asked to represent their views on the matter to the Highland Agriculture Society.

The Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association was up and running and 120 years later has just over 1300 paid up members. The popularity of the Blackface ewe on the hill has never waned, they are still the most numerous pure breeds in Britain with the vast majority found in Scotland. They are one of the hardiest sheep breeds in the country and are the backbone of the Scottish sheep industry, being the pinnacle of our stratified sheep industry.

As a maternal hill breed, the females have a strong mothering ability to rear lambs in extreme terrain. The breed is easily hefted, making it ideal for large areas of hill country and can produce sheep for every climatic condition, thanks to the different distinct types within the breed, which have evolved over the years influenced by climate, environment and grazing quality.