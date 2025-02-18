Located on the Lough Shore Road, Enniskillen, the selling agent has described this sale as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”, with only a very small number of farms sold on the outskirts of Enniskillen over the last 50 years.

The farm is located about one mile from the town outskirts and less than two miles from the world famous five-star Lough Erne Resort.

The farm is of “good quality cutting and grazing land” and the lake frontage – so close to the world famous Devenish Island and to Enniskillen town – provides an opportunity for diversification into the lucrative tourist trade, subject to obtaining any required statutory permissions.

The selling agent states: “The land has road frontage and good laneway frontage and is in good condition as personal viewing will reveal.

“The residence is a sizeable detached house, which is situated some distance from the main farm buildings.

“With a little modernising, the house, having a good range of accommodation, could provide a comfortable home for many years to come.”

The farm buildings include a seven-bay livestock wintering shed with slatted floors over slurry tanks, central feeding passage, two silo pits, lean to five-bay wintering shed with part slatted floor over slurry tank, three-bay machinery shed, garage/store and a range of general stores.

There is a lawn area to front to the front, with ample vehicle parking space around the residence.

In summary, the agent says: “A farm of this type, given its prime location, should prove to be a very sound investment. If you miss this one you could have a very long time in regret to wait for another. This farm should sell quickly.”

This impressive farm is now on the market for offers around £1,600,000.

Contact Walter McFarland on 07855342231 to find out more or arrange a viewing.

