1,300 high for Milestone Figaro at Rathfriland
The club wishes to thank Fane Valley for its ongoing sponsorship and support, and extends thanks to Neil Watson, Findrum Flock, for judging the Fane Valley Championship.
Mr Watson chose his overall Fane Valley Champion from Cynthia Aiken’s Carnew pen. ‘Carnew General’ is a Harestone Eldorado son out of a Sportsmans Batman daughter and later sold for 600gns. The judge’s Fane Valley Reserve Champion was an exhibit from Mark Patterson, Alderview Flock, an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi son out of a Teiglum Bachelor dam who has bred lambs to 20K. Selling late in the sale he cashed in for 620gns.
Topping the sale at 1300gns was Murray Annett’s Milestone shearling ram exhibit which stood second in the judge’s line up.
Figaro is a Tamnamoney Drifter son and out of a Craig Douglas Buster sired dam. Coming in close behind for the money was J Wilson & J&A Moses with their Blackstown shearling ram entry. Selling for 1,200gns, Blackstown Fireboy is a son of Lakeview Eye Catcher out of a Auldhouseburn Black Magic daughter.
The buyers then returned to Murray Annett’s Milestone shearling ram pen for Fabio, a Ballydesland Eddie son out of another Craig Douglas Buster daughter, selling for 1000gns.
Topping the ram lamb sale was Messrs Barclay Bell and Sons with Kiltariff Goldman, a Melor Vale Déjà Vu son out of a Knap Bonanza daughter, and Iain and William MacRoberts with their Magherally exhibit, a Deveronvale Ditto son out of a Heathmount Bullion sired dam. Both were knocked down at 720gns.
The sale averaged 477gns for 61 pedigree Texels sold.
Other leading prices:
G Rodgers – 700gns; 650gns; 620gns;
H Magowan – 620gns; 620gns;
M Annett – 620gns;
J Wilson &J&A Moses – 680gns; 620gns; 600gns
P Dodds – 600gns; C Trimble – 600gns
R Cunningham – 680gns
M McConville – 650gns
B Bell & Sons – 600gns
Fane Valley Pre-Sale
Championship
Shearlings:
1. G. Rodgers; 2. M. Annett; 3. MacRobert Bros; 4. S. Burns; 5. F. Clewer; 6. S. Porter.
Ram lambs:
1. C. Aiken; 2. M. Paterson; 3. M. McConville; 4. N&R OHare; 5. E. Branagan; 6. B. Bell & Sons.
Fane Valley Champion – C. Aiken with ram lamb
Fane Valley Reserve Champion – M. Patterson with ram lamb
Upcoming NI Texel Sheep
Breeders’ sales
Clogher, September 5; Armoy, September 14; Enniskillen, September 15; Swatragh, September 20; Hilltown,September 22; Beattie Livestock Sale, September 23; Co Antrim sale, September 25; Lisahally,September 28; Gortin, October 13 and Harvest Sale, October 16.
Catalogues are available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact club secretary Martin Warnock on 07791 679112.