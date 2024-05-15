Relaxing at Balmoral Show. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley MultimediaRelaxing at Balmoral Show. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
14 pictures from day one of the 2024 Balmoral show

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 15th May 2024, 17:55 BST
There were bumper crowds at the opening day of this year’s Balmoral Show.

For once the weather played ball and the showgrounds at Balmoral Park were bathed in Spring sunshine with not a drop of rain.

Judging in the livestock classes got underway early and the many thousands who attended enjoyed a feast of farming, food and fun.

Rachel and Adam Hodges enjoy Balmoral Show on Wednesday. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

Crowds at Balmoral Show

Amy Presho showing during Balmoral Show on Wednesday.

George Mullan from ABP chats with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir at Balmoral

