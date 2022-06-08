15 pictures from the Robert Wallace Memorial Vintage Tractor Run

The event incorporated a stationary engine display as well as a Jubilee fete.
There was plenty for all the family to enjoy, including dog agility demonstrations, birds of prey, music and plenty of delicious burgers and ice cream.
Pictures by Julie Hazelton.
1.
Ryan Johnston, Loanends, and David Rea, Nutt's Corner, were among those taking part in the vintage road run, hosted by Loanends Presbyterian Church. Picture: Julie Hazelton
2.
Mercer Ward, Hillsborough, taking a break during the Robert Wallace Memorial tractor run, held at Loanends. Picture: Julie Hazelton
3.
Denis Minford, Nutt's Corner, taking part in the vintage road run, hosted by Loanends Presbyterian Church. Picture: Julie Hazelton
4.
Robert Davis relaxing in the sunshine at the Loanends vintage event and Jubilee fete. Picture: Julie Hazelton