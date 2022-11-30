15 pictures from the Winter Fair held at the King's Hall, Belfast, in 2007
With this year’s Winter Fair fast approaching, we are taking a look back at the event in 2007, when it was held in the King’s Hall, Belfast.
Fast forward to 2022, and the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair will be held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, on Thursday 8 December.
The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to be the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and is a firm favourite with visitors in the lead up to Christmas.
