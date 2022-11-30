News you can trust since 1963
15 pictures from the Winter Fair held at the King's Hall, Belfast, in 2007

With this year’s Winter Fair fast approaching, we are taking a look back at the event in 2007, when it was held in the King’s Hall, Belfast.

By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago

Fast forward to 2022, and the 36th Royal Ulster Winter Fair will be held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, on Thursday 8 December.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to be the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and is a firm favourite with visitors in the lead up to Christmas.

1. Winter Fair 2007

Michael (4) and Sile Murray, aged 6, from Randlestown enjoying the Winter Fair at the King's Hall feeding a wee Hereford calf. Picture by Bernie Brown

Photo: Bernie Brown

2. Winter Fair 2007

Mark and Michael Chambers from Moneyrea at the Winter Fair at the King's Hall. Picture by Bernie Brown

Photo: Bernie Brown

3. Winter Fair 2007

Show time at the Winter Fair at the King's Hall. Picture by Bernie Brown

Photo: Bernie Brown

4. Winter Fair 2007

Tommy and Laura Hamill from Broughshane showing at the Winter Fair at the King's Hall. Picture by Bernie Brown

Photo: Bernie Brown

BelfastNorthern Ireland