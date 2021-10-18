150 top quality Charolais suckled calves under the hammer at Markethill

The judge for the show was Mr Alastair Graham from Tandragee and the show was sponsored by Nicholas Johnston of Johnston Agric Clogher, Co Tyrone.

Show champion was a male calf owned by James Rice of Richhill which weighed 398k and was sold for £1360 £342 per 100 kilos.

Reserve champion was a male calf owned by Kyle McCall, Armagh it weighed 416k at sold at £1280 £308.

Third place male was owned by Karl Lappin, Poyntzpass was 434k and sold at £1250. First place female Charolais heifer was owned James Rice Richhill weighed 382k and sold at £1350 £353 per 100 kilos second place female from Kyle McCall weighed 328k at sold at £1740 £531 per 100 kilos.

Third place female owned by Aaron O’Rourke, Newtownhamilton weighted 324k and sold at £2320 £716 per 100 kilos. The best pen of male calves was owned by Karl Lappin and second James Rice and third Kyle McCall.

Best pen of female calves was 1st Kyle McCall and 2nd Sean Rice and 3rd Aaron O’Rourke. In the sale main demand for good quality light males was from £280 to £362 per 100 kilos for 304k Char at £1100 from a Hillsborough producer followed by £343 for 318k at £1090 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £1700 for 604k from a Newry farmer. All good quality strong males sold from £250 to £308 per 100 kilos for 416k at £1280 for an Armagh farmer. Good quality light heifers sold steadily from £250 to £437 per 100 kilos for 270k at £1180 from an Armagh farmer followed by £395 for 172k at £680 for a Cullyhanna farmer. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £376 for 194k at £730. Stronger heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £290 per 100 kilos with a top of £411 for 404k at £1660 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £343 for 402k at £1380 from a Richhill producer.

Strong male weanlings: Armagh farmer 416k £1280 £208.00; Hillsborough farmer 408k £1180 £289.00; Poyntzpass farmer 434k £1250 £288.00; Newry farmer 604k £1700 £281.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1130 £280.00; Armagh farmer 440k £1210 £275.00; Armagh farmer 460k £1260 £274.00; Armagh farmer 416k £1130 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1140 £272.00.

Light male weanlings: Hillsborough farmer 304k £1100 £362.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k £1090 £343.00; Richhill farmer 398k £1360 £342.00; Armagh farmer 360k £1190 £331.0; Hillsborough farmer 330k £1090 £330.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 308k £1010 £328.00; Poyntzpass farmer 350k £1140 £326.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 308k £980 £322.00.

Strong heifer weanlings: Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1660 £411.00; Richhill farmer 402k £1380 £343.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1170 £290.00; Richhill farmer 416k £1180 £284.00; Richhill farmer 410k £1150 £281.00; Richhill farmer 414k £1140 £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1120 £265.00.