16 agricultural shows being held in Northern Ireland in 2024

With 2024 upon us, here is a list of 16 agricultural shows that will be held in Northern Ireland this year.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:53 GMT

Show season will kick-off in May when thousands of people will enjoy the sights and sounds of Balmoral Show.

The Balmoral Show will take place from 15-18 May 2024. (Pic: Balmoral Show)

1. Balmoral Show

Ballymoney will be held 31 May - 1 June. (Pic: Ballymoney Show)

2. INFL-02-01-24-Ballymoney Show-NIRupload.jpg

Lurgan Show will take place on 1 June this year. (Pic: Joanne Knox)

3. Lurgan Show

Armagh County Show will be held on 8 June 2024. (Pic: Armagh County Show)

4. Armagh County Show

