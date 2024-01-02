With 2024 upon us, here is a list of 16 agricultural shows that will be held in Northern Ireland this year.
Show season will kick-off in May when thousands of people will enjoy the sights and sounds of Balmoral Show.
1. Balmoral Show
The Balmoral Show will take place from 15-18 May 2024. (Pic: Balmoral Show) Photo: Balmoral Show
2. INFL-02-01-24-Ballymoney Show-NIRupload.jpg
Ballymoney will be held 31 May - 1 June. (Pic: Ballymoney Show) Photo: Ballymoney Show
3. Lurgan Show
Lurgan Show will take place on 1 June this year. (Pic: Joanne Knox) Photo: Joanne Knox
4. Armagh County Show
Armagh County Show will be held on 8 June 2024. (Pic: Armagh County Show) Photo: Armagh County Show