16 agricultural shows being held in Northern Ireland in 2025

The season gets underway in May when Balmoral Show will showcase the best that Northern Ireland has to offer in pedigree livestock and local produce. Balmoral will be closely followed by a host of annual local shows that will welcome exhibitors and spectators from near and far.
Read on to find the key show dates for your diary in 2025.
1. Balmoral Show
Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 14 May - Saturday 17 May. Photo: Freelance
2. Ballymena Show
Ballymena Show will be held on Saturday 31 May. Photo: Freelance
3. Ballymoney Show
Ballymoney Show will be held on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June. Photo: Freelance
4. Lurgan Show
Lurgan Show takes place this year on Saturday 7 June Photo: Freelance