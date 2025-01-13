16 agricultural shows being held in Northern Ireland in 2025

By Joanne Knox
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:17 GMT
2025 promises to be another busy year for those of us who enjoy the Northern Ireland agricultural show season – whether it’s taking part, cheering on competitors in the ring, enjoying delicious local food or browsing crafts at the stalls, there’s something for all the family to enjoy.

The season gets underway in May when Balmoral Show will showcase the best that Northern Ireland has to offer in pedigree livestock and local produce. Balmoral will be closely followed by a host of annual local shows that will welcome exhibitors and spectators from near and far.

Read on to find the key show dates for your diary in 2025.

Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 14 May - Saturday 17 May.

1. Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 14 May - Saturday 17 May.

Ballymena Show will be held on Saturday 31 May.

2. Ballymena Show

Ballymena Show will be held on Saturday 31 May.

Ballymoney Show will be held on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June.

3. Ballymoney Show

Ballymoney Show will be held on Friday 6 June and Saturday 7 June.

Lurgan Show takes place this year on Saturday 7 June

4. Lurgan Show

Lurgan Show takes place this year on Saturday 7 June

