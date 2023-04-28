News you can trust since 1963
16 pictures from the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association annual dinner

The Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association held their annual dinner on Thursday night (27 April).

By Joanne Knox
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

The evening, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all, was held in the Culloden Hotel, Holywood.

Enjoy a look through the gallery of photographs below, taken by Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie.

Gill Gallagher, CEO NIGTA and Alannah Kerrigan, NIGTA pictured at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Gill Gallagher, CEO NIGTA and Alannah Kerrigan, NIGTA pictured at the NI Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Patrick McLaughlin, left, NIGTA President pictured with Ray Winters, IGFA President at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Patrick McLaughlin, left, NIGTA President pictured with Ray Winters, IGFA President at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Sarah Bell, AIC Scotland; James McCulloch, Head of Feed, AIC; Maeve Whyte, IGFA and Gill Gallagher, NIGTA CEO pictured at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Sarah Bell, AIC Scotland; James McCulloch, Head of Feed, AIC; Maeve Whyte, IGFA and Gill Gallagher, NIGTA CEO pictured at the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Robin Irvine, NIGTA Past President; Christine Adams, RUAS President and William Irvine, Deputy President UFU pictured at the NIGTA Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Robin Irvine, NIGTA Past President; Christine Adams, RUAS President and William Irvine, Deputy President UFU pictured at the NIGTA Annual Dinner. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie Photo: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

