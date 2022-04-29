Diane Wilkinson, Sophie Scott, Meghan Cathcart and Katie WIlson at the New Year's Eve Lisnamurrican and Kells disco held at the Fort Royal, Ballymena, in 2008. Pic Kevin McAuley
17 pictures to remind you of a YFC disco in 2008

We are rolling back the years to 2008 with this picture gallery from a young farmers’ disco.

By Joanne Knox
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:53 pm

YFC members enjoyed a YFC New Year’s Eve disco at the Fort Royal, Ballymena.

Partygoers certainly welcomed in the New Year in style.

Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

1.

Hanna Gordon, Amy McFeeters, Olivia Gibson and Anna Harper at the New Year's Eve Lisnamurrican and Kells disco held at the Fort Royal, Ballymena, in 2008. Pic Kevin McAuley

2.

Ruth and Lyndsay McNeilly pictured at the New Year's Eve Lisnamurrican and Kells disco held at the Fort Royal, Ballymena, in 2008. Pic Kevin McAuley

3.

Julie Cooper and Lyndsey Montgomery at the New Year's Eve Lisnamurrican and Kells disco held at the Fort Royal, Ballymena, in 2008. Pic Kevin McAuley

4.

Rachelle Lowry, Neil Redmond, Stacey Rainey and Danielle Neilly at the New Year's Eve Lisnamurrican and Kells disco held at the Fort Royal, Ballymena, in 2008. Pic Kevin McAuley

